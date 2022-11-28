ANDREW L. TAN’s Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. will be building a luxury residential village in Trece Martires, Cavite from which it expects P1.3 billion in sales for the first phase.

The 41.8-hectare Prana Garden Villas will offer a total of 178 lots ranging from 240 square meters (sq.m.) to 513 sq.m., the company said in a press release. The village will sit inside the 340-hectare lifestyle community, Sherwood Hills, which is known for its nature-contoured golf course.

Prana Garden Villas’ Grand Clubhouse will have a multi-level pool, wading pool, differently-abled pool, cabanas, meditation area, yoga and exercise deck, dry river walk, sunken outdoor seating area, courtyard, and covered walkways.

The village will also house a fitness center, visitor’s lounge, collaboration space, daycare, a function area, several water features, and sand gardens.

Green and open spaces will comprise 40% of the entire Prana Garden Villas. It will be surrounded by different schools, hospitals, institutional establishments, leisure resorts, and a commercial area.

The main road inside Prana Garden Villas will be around 19.2 meters wide, while its secondary roads will be about 13 meters wide.

“Through this development, we intend to create a sanctuary of wellness that allows future residents to nurture unique, holistic lifestyles while living harmoniously with nature,” said Rachelle I. Peñaflorida, first vice-president for sales and marketing of Megaworld Global-Estate, Inc.

For its first phase, lots in Prana Garden Villas will start to be turned over in 2026.

The village is said to be five minutes away from Governor’s Drive, less than two hours away from the central business districts of Makati and Fort Bonifacio, and an hour away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. — Justine Irish D. Tabile