EASYCALL Communications Philippines, Inc. saw its attributable net income jump 116% for the third quarter of the year, mainly due to higher revenues despite economic challenges.

“We are very pleased with the growth of the EasyCall Group. The company has been able to elevate its digital transformation and innovation initiatives, and we are very optimistic that we will continue to grow our existing services and build on new ones that can support our customers,” EasyCall President Zaki Delgado said in an e-mailed statement.

The company’s attributable net income for the third quarter reached P9.74 million, up from P4.50 million previously. Its total revenues surged 281% to P90.56 million from P23.76 million previously.

“The data technology company’s promising financial performance is attributed to its expansion in its existing service offerings, which include managed connectivity, technology, and data services,” the company said.

For the January-to-September period, the company’s attributable net income increased to P21.11 million, significantly higher than the P6.40 million reported in the same period in 2021.

Its total revenues for the nine-month period reached P329.64 million, growing by 394% from the same period a year ago.

“Compared to the same period of the previous year, gross profits grew by 176% while net income increased by 230%, driven mainly by the company’s continuous digital transformation and expansion of new products and services,” EasyCall said.

“Since ramping up its efforts in new connectivity installations and growing its digital landscape, EasyCall has seen growth in its revenue for the third quarter of 2022,” it noted.

The company has finalized its acquisition of technology company Transnational EBusiness Solutions, Inc. — Arjay L. Balinbin