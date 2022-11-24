BAYER Philippines, Inc. inaugurated on Wednesday its integrated office worth P750 million in Taguig City as part of efforts to centralize its operations in the country.

In a launch event, Bayer Chief Operating Officer in ASEAN Ernst Coppens said that the new office is the largest office project of the group in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The new office occupies four floors at the Science Hub 1 in McKinley Hill Cyberpark, Taguig City and centralizes the operations of Bayer’s crop science, pharmaceuticals, and consumer health divisions and its global business services.

Bayer currently has over 1,800 employees in the Philippines.

“This is the biggest office project of Bayer in ASEAN. Since Bayer started the global transformation program in 2021, over 70 projects at Bayer sites are adopting the next normal office concept. Coming out of the pandemic, five out of six main offices in ASEAN have completed this transformation,” Mr. Coppens said.

The office features a variety of formal and informal work areas with sit-to-stand ergonomic desks and chairs, stationary bike desks, stand-alone pods, huddle spaces for quick group catch-ups, and meeting rooms.

It also has a multi-faith room, deaf-friendly safety alarms, braille on key signages, a mother’s room for nursing moms, and gender-neutral toilets. The new office has recreational facilities such as chess, air hockey, football, sub-soccer tables, a dedicated game room and nap areas, and a gym with free fitness classes.

Meanwhile, Bayer said its “Bayer Kubo” program offers support for smallholder farming communities such as capacity-building programs on reproductive health and family planning, self-care, nutrition, and agri-oriented financial management and best practices.

“We are celebrating our 60th year with a P750-million new office investment from where we will continue to deliver our innovative products, solutions, and services for Filipino farmers, patients, and consumers. This is in line with Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None,” Bayer Philippines Managing Director Angel Michael Evangelista said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave