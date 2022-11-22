AYALA LAND, Inc. is set to open the next phase of its public terminal in One Ayala after opening its new bus terminal in partnership with the Department of Transportation.

“In the succeeding months we will be opening the UV Express terminal at the basement level of this facility,” Ayala Land’s Project Development Head for Makati Shiella G. Aguilar said in an interview.

Last Friday, the company opened the bus terminal of its transit-oriented development at the intersection of Ayala Ave. and EDSA.

The terminal will serve as the new bus stop for Ayala commuters and will cater to EDSA Bus Carousel, point-to-point buses, and southbound city buses. The UV Express terminal will be on the basement level of One Ayala and will have an air-conditioned passenger concourse open to the public.

The second level of the development will also have a big passenger concourse that will be directly connected to the Ayala station of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System (MRT).

“It’s like an atrium where people can actually go down to the different escalators in the different bus bays and there’s also a connection also at the second level to the MRT, it’s directly connected,” Ms. Aguilar said.

One Ayala is a mixed-use development that will have a terminal, two office towers, a hotel, and a commercial tower.

According to Ms. Aguilar, its first office tower is already operational and is home to a number of tenants. One Ayala’s six-storey retail component is expected to open by the third quarter of 2023, while the second tower is expected to top off by 2024.

One Ayala will have a Seda hotel within the complex that is already under construction. It will be a flagship project for Seda as it will have 430 rooms and is set to open after the second office tower.

When asked how much was invested in the project, Ms. Aguilar said “the entire One Ayala project is P25 billion.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile