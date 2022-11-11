WAWAJVCO, Inc., a unit of Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc., has started the commercial operations of its bulk water supply project.

In a media release on Thursday, Prime Infra said the first phase of the project started operating on Oct. 25 to deliver 80 million liters per day (MLD) of raw water per day to Manila Water Co. and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.

The project is divided into two phases — the first phase Tayabasan weir was completed in June. It will provide water supply to Metro Manila and Rizal province.

“Prime Infra fulfilled its promise to deliver on time a vital water infrastructure which will help ensure the reliability of raw water supply to customers of Manila Water at a cost-effective manner,” Enrique K. Razon, Jr., chairman of Prime Infra, said in a statement.

Prime Infra said the second phase is set to be completed by 2025 and will be able to supply at least 518 MLD of raw water. The company said that the construction of the second phase is on track with the river diversion expected to be done this week. WawaJVCo will begin the construction of the main dam body by December 2022.

Developed by WawaJVCo, the project is a joint venture of Prime Infra and San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders and Developers Group, Inc. — Ashley Erika O. Jose