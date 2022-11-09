PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. is set to build the second tower of its residential development in Makati City, from which it expects around P3.2 billion in sales.

“Being located in such a premier address, there has been tremendous excitement for living spaces in this portion of Makati City,” Megaworld’s First Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Eugene Em Lozano said in a press release.

The 34-storey Vion West will stand along EDSA and Chino Roces Avenue in Makati City and is expected to be completed by 2026. It will offer units ranging from a 28.5-square-meter (sq.m.) studio unit to a 60-sq.m. two-bedroom unit with a balcony.

“Units at Vion West will be equipped with a wireless smart home system that allows residents to control lighting fixtures and smart appliances remotely using a smartphone app,” the company said.

The tower will have the following: a 25-meter lap and wading pool, pool deck with sunbathing area, fitness center, outdoor fitness area, function room, daycare, outdoor play area, game room, library, and dance studio.

“We’ve put a huge emphasis on offering smart technology and utmost convenience to residents by incorporating several future-ready features that will allow them to live the lifestyles they want,” Mr. Lozano said.

Three levels of the tower will be allocated to retail shops, while its multi-level podium parking will be opened for its residents and guests.

Megaworld launched the first Vion Tower, which was a 57-storey skyscraper in 2018. According to the company’s website, the turnover for the first tower will start by the third quarter of 2023. — Justine Irish D. Tabile