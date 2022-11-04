MANILA WATER Co., Inc. is ensuring 24/7 water supply to public service institutions within its east zone water concession spanning several cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and Rizal province.

“We need to ensure that our services remain uninterrupted and water flows 24/7 for important institutions, especially now that face-to-face classes have already resumed, and mobility has returned to pre-pandemic levels with the easing of restrictions,” Nestor Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr., Manila Water’s corporate strategic affairs group head, said in a media release on Thursday.

Under Manila Water’s Lingap and We Care programs, the company aims to provide uninterrupted water supply to institutions such as public schools, daycare centers, public markets, hospitals, and health centers.

The company also said it managed the rehabilitation of water lines in public institutions as well as technical assistance, repair, and rehabilitation work of internal reticulation systems.

To date, Manila Water said that over 400 public service institutions — including schools, public markets, hospitals, and government offices and facilities — have benefited from its program.

In September, Manila Water announced that it had reached a total of 7.4 million customers as its coverage had expanded to 1.13 million water service connections as of June 2022.

Last month, the listed water company said it was targeting to spend about P181 billion for capital investments in the next five years for water and wastewater projects.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, shares in the company closed 4.06% lower to finish at P15.60 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose