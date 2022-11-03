EMPERADOR, Inc.’s subsidiary in Mexico plans to plant more vineyards and update equipment to the latest technology of its winery as part of its expansion program.

Casa Pedro Domecq, a 50%-owned subsidiary of Emperador, has a winery called Bodegas Domecq that specializes in making wine and tending vineyards.

“While improvements have been made at the winery’s technical facilities in the last couple of years, there are ongoing plans that call for the planting of vineyards in the Ojos Negros Valley, as well as equipping the winery with the latest technology,” the company said in a press release.

It added that Bodegas Domecq has contributed to maintaining the growth of Casa Domecq since 2017.

“While Casa Domecq is essentially known for its popular brandies in Mexico – Presidente, Don Pedro, and Azteca de Oro – the winery business is showing great promise and prospects,” Grupo Emperador Spain Chief Executive Officer Joan Cortes Vilardell said.

“We are very much honored to have a role in the advancement and recognition of the wine-making tradition in Mexico through Bodegas Domecq,” he added.

Bodegas Domecq winery is a hub for wine tourism and private events, which Emperador said had been “recognized by visitors and the local public for its commitment to sustainability and the environment.”

In its 50 years, Bodegas Domecq has developed wines including Los Reyes, Calafia, XA, and Chateux Domecq.

Emperador is a listed company on both the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the Singapore Stock Exchange.

It is a global spirits conglomerate that owns Emperador Brandy and Whyte and Mackay. Other brands under it include Fundador Brandy, The Dalmore, Jura, and Tamnavulin Single Malt Scotch whiskies, which are available in more than 100 countries.

At the PSE on Wednesday, shares in Emperador closed eight centavos or 0.41% lower at P19.50 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile