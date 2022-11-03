LISTED fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it recently signed a partnership deal with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) to power Clark International Airport, the international gateway in Central and North Luzon.

“Our DIA (direct internet access) enterprise product will support this gateway’s connectivity needs, for both travelers and commercial establishments,” Converge Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy said in an e-mailed statement.

Converge’s DIA allows the airport to have a dedicated and “hyper-secured” internet service, the company noted.

It also said that having DIA assures LIPAD that it can continue managing Clark International Airport’s time-sensitive operational process.

“Converge’s unique internet solution will allow LIPAD and its business tenants to have smooth and uninterrupted connectivity service for continuous business productivity.”

LIPAD said that after taking over Clark International Airport in 2019, the airport network has managed 12 international and 19 domestic destinations, serving over 700 weekly flights from 20 airlines.

“With the new 110,000-square-meter, four-level building terminal, LIPAD seeks to expand this network as it adds more domestic and international points to accommodate over 8 million passengers annually,” it added.

LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil said the company wants Clark International Airport “to be the airport of choice for travelers flying in or out of the Philippines.”

“In today’s fast-paced environment, providing our customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience includes making sure that they are connected all the time. With the help of reliable partners such as Converge, we can make our passengers’ journeys memorable,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin