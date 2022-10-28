THE PLDT group on Thursday urged business leaders across industries to prioritize digital transformation efforts to keep businesses relevant and resilient.

“Digital transformation goes beyond acquiring technology. It requires reshaping the culture, practices, principles and outlook of businesses,” PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo S. Panlilio said during the Philippine Digital Convention 2022.

“The key to fulfilling and sustaining the gains of transformation rests on the hands of business leaders. I can say this from personal experience, as we ourselves are undergoing a transformation within the PLDT group,” he added.

Digital transformation is one of the primary goals of the current administration. Government leaders have said that this will require collaboration between the public and private sectors.

For instance, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. wants the national ID to be used next year. In his first address to the nation, he said the national ID “will play an important part in [the country’s] digital transformation.”

ePLDT President and Chief Executive Officer Viboy S. Genuino said that the company “also shares the government’s vision for the Philippines to position itself as a preferred regional hyperscaler hub.”

“In support of this vision, ePLDT is trailblazing in increasing data center capacity beyond our 10 facilities nationwide by building Vitro Sta. Rosa, our largest, most advanced and sustainable data center which we expect to launch by December of 2023, and by growing our multi-cloud capability to help customers digitally transform,” he added.

Mr. Panlilio said that transformation is “not a one-off game with a fixed set of rules that leads to an aspired endpoint.”

“Oftentimes, rules change mid-game. This requires a steadfast leader that inspires, coaches, and leads players to be proactive, agile, and open to new trends. It calls for infinite leadership — leading with an understanding of the long haul and the need to proactively shift gears,” he added.

