TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has teamed up with House of Fruitas to enhance the latter’s daily operations across its store network.

Under the partnership, TMP through Toyota Makati Inc. will be allotting three units of the first batch of the Lite Ace FX variant to House of Fruitas.

“These 3 units will be utilized to mobilize people, equipment, and raw materials efficiently within Metro Manila and Metro Cebu,” TMP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lester C. Yu, House of Fruitas chief executive officer, said that the Lite Ace FX units will help allow the company to deliver quality products to customers.

“A lot of our customers rely on us to provide them with high quality products that are clean, convenient and served fresh daily while ensuring price affordability. In order to do this, we also need reliable partners like Toyota for us to operate smoothly on a daily basis,” Mr. Yu said.

According to TMP, the Lite Ace also has other variants such as the pickup, panel van, and cargo to fit the various needs of businesses.

“Pickup is an open bed unit for fast and flexible loading; Panel Van comes with a sliding enclosure for a more secure cargo transport; while the Cargo best fits transportation of dry goods and other materials,” TMP said.

It said that the Lite Ace’s capacity, size, and safety features “perfectly” fit the business model of House of Fruitas, “having to navigate through the busy streets of the metro and delivering to stores around the country.”

“It can easily maneuver throughout the city without any challenges while transporting goods and people with ease, and a budget-friendly vehicle while having low maintenance costs,” it added.

The Lite Ace was launched by TMP on July 15 as its offering in the light commercial vehicle segment. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave