AGRICULTURAL firm SL Agritech Corp. introduced its next generation of officials as part of efforts to help the Philippines achieve rice self-sufficiency.

In a statement on Tuesday, SL Agritech said Michelle Lim-Gankee serves as executive vice- president (EVP) and is in charge of the company as a whole.

According to the company, Ms. Lim-Gankee is the successor of Henry Lim Bon Liong, SL Agritech’s chief executive officer.

“As the company’s EVP with more than 11 years of experience, Michelle has been actively involved in the research and development of hybrid seed technology, ensuring that SL Agritech’s tradition and their family’s legacy of assisting regional farmers is carried on,” the company said.

SL Agritech also introduced Brian Lim, the company’s EVP for operations, who will oversee the operations and ensure the quality of rice and seeds for the domestic and foreign markets.

“He is in charge of the entire end-to-end process as well as labor activities at the facility,” the company said.

Tiffany Lim-Ngo, as the company’s marketing director, “ensures that SL Agritech’s products are positioned effectively in the market through various media channels and campaigns.”

“Additionally, she also looks for opportunities to introduce new rice products in the market,” it added.

SL Agritech is an agricultural firm that has business interests in the research, development, production, and distribution of hybrid rice seed and premium quality rice.

The company’s Doña Maria Premium Quality Rice is exported to countries such as North America, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, Israel, Pakistan, Australia, Singapore, Guam, and the Marshall Islands. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave