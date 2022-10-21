CONFECTIONERY manufacturer Mars Wrigley has invested $800,000 in a biomass boiler in a bid to shift the power source of its Antipolo factory to renewable energy.

In an interview on Thursday, Fernando del Castillo, Mars Wrigley’s Antipolo factory director, said that the biomass boiler will replace the diesel-powered boiler currently used in production.

The boiler is expected to be completed and start its operation by October 2023, which would allow the factory to be fully powered by renewable sources. The biomass boiler will use rice husks or coconut shells.

“We have a project approved for next year where will move away from using diesel completely and we will move to biomass,” said Mr. del Castillo, who gave the interview at the factory in Antipolo City.

He said the factory currently produces 30 metric tons of various gum products daily, which consist of brands such as Doublemint, Cool Air, and Juicy Fruit.

Aside from local sales, the products from the Antipolo factory are exported to countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, and Sri Lanka, he said.

Mr. del Castillo said 95% of what the company produces is exported, with the remaining output distributed in the Philippines

Separately, Mars Wrigley said in a statement that it is committed to creating a work environment for its employees, also called associates, which promotes inclusion and diversity.

“During the pandemic, the less fortunate have been impacted the most. Improving inclusion and diversity in workplaces is not only the right thing to do but is critical to supporting the communities we operate in,” Mr. del Castillo said.

The manufacturer introduced its experiential learning program which provides jobs to the less privileged, a dedicated breastfeeding room for return-to-work mothers, and a prayer room for various religions as part of achieving inclusivity.

Mars Wrigley is also aiming to reach a 50-50 ratio for male and female workers at its Antipolo factory in a bid to form a diverse workforce. The company currently has over a hundred associates.

“We have a lot of hardworking and talented associates in the Philippines and they excel when they are in a healthy environment. We truly believe that when everyone has a voice and a platform, they will feel empowered to reach their full potential. That’s why we continue to provide equal opportunities to all of them regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, or religion,” Mr. del Castillo said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave