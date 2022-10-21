AN EVALUATION system for ports has recognized the Philippines’ international trading gateway, Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), for its “green” strategy.

In a media release on Thursday, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), which operates MICT, said that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Port Services Network (APSN) had given the recognition to its flagship operation during the 2022 Green Port Award (GPAS).

The GPAS program, which evaluates ports in the APEC region, was developed by APSN with the endorsement of the APEC Forum.

ICTSI described the recognition as given to “high caliber and excellent environmental actions and leadership demonstrated by ports in the Asia-Pacific region.” It said the award is valid for three years.

Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice-president and chief sustainability officer, said the company’s work as a port operator “demands that we maintain efficient operations all the time while contributing to continued sustainability of resources and decreasing adverse impact on the environment.”

“We thank the APSN, with the support of our regulator, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), for recognizing our efforts in championing environmentally sustainable port activities at the [MICT],” he added.

In the release, ICTSI said that MICT had a green strategy that integrates climate change management into its day-to-day operations, “with the goal of becoming the most sustainable terminal in the Philippines.”

“Aligned with the commitment to operate in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner, MICT has implemented several environmental programs and activities, including improving waste and water management, circular economy initiatives, ecological protection and biodiversity programs, and decarbonization efforts,” it said.

With the recognition, MICT joins 10 other ports from six APEC member economies that received the GPAS in 2022, it said.

Listed firm ICTSI has a portfolio of terminals and projects located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.