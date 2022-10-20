EASTERN Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. on Wednesday said its $150-million (about P8.7 billion) Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) project is now in Cebu province.

The company has “deployed the Philippines’ largest undersea fiber cable network in Talisay City and Lapu-Lapu City, which will be connected to Toledo and Mactan,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

“This will ultimately bolster the entire region’s connectivity needs, especially during the onslaught of natural disasters like Typhoon Odette,” the company added.

The company, also known as Eastern Communications, undertakes the project in partnership with telecommunications companies Globe Telecom, Inc. and InfiniVAN, Inc.

The group hopes to improve mobile and broadband connectivity in the country and fiberize previously unserved areas, according to Globe Telecom, Inc.

“Now, the next step is to build the web towards the cell sites or to Filipino homes. This is what we call points of interconnection. The goal is to establish a wide network that our customers can benefit from, which is why we value the full support of our partners and local government units (LGUs),” said Constantine Serafica, Globe vice-president for transport network. — Arjay L. Balinbin