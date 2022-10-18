SINGAPORE-based e-commerce solutions provider Anchanto on Monday said its customers in the Philippines now account for 18% of its total customer base in Asia, driving the company to launch new solutions for local businesses.

The Philippines is now “on par with other markets [in Asia] such as Malaysia, Singapore (SG), and Indonesia,” Anchanto said in an e-mailed statement.

The software company, which is in its fifth year in the Philippines, said it attributes its growth to increasing local customers and partners.

“Anchanto entered the Philippines in 2017 amid the rising e-commerce trends and strong demand from businesses,” the company said.

The company offers a technological infrastructure to local organizations by helping them navigate complexities and manage operations on a single platform.

“The company quickly grew and amplified its customer base, [which] led to its recent launch of new suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products to plug gaps and provide innovative solutions across the e-commerce and logistics industries,” Anchanto said.

The company noted that in 2021, its customers processed over 3.9 million orders during the “11.11” and “12.12” sale seasons across Southeast Asia, with around 20% of its volume coming from the Philippines.

“Our local teams, our robust SaaS platforms, and our focus on delivering the best customer experience enable businesses in the region to scale their growth faster. For us, the last five years have been as much a journey of innovation as it is of trust,” Anchanto Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Abhimanyu Kashika said. — Arjay L. Balinbin