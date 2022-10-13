THE Department of Agriculture (DA) and Nestlé Philippines have partnered to boost the production of local coffee.

“The partnership aims to promote sustainability in coffee production while working closely with farmers to ensure high-quality coffee beans,” the DA said.

Nestlé said there is a “need for greater public investment to revive and sustain the sector,” which it said has declined by 3.5% every year for the past 10 years.

“As joint-actions between the government and the private sector firm up, a one thousand kilogram per hectare coffee yield is forecasted, especially with the interventions provided by DA and Nestlé such as training and distribution of quality planting materials,” it added.

The department is targeting to implement these programs in Mindanao, specifically Soccsksargen. The region is responsible for about 70% of national production.

“Last year alone, coffee growers from Bukidnon and Sultan Kudarat increased their yield and income by threefold. The growth comes after the Nestlé programs and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) applied by coffee farmers in their coffee farms,” it added.

Nestlé is also planning to establish a coffee center in Sultan Kudarat and conduct research on balanced fertilization.

The programs under the partnership will be in line with the government’s coffee industry roadmap from 2021-2025, according to the DA.

“The five-year plan provides a clear direction to enhance farmers’ technical capability and skills, towards increased yields and better incomes. Under the strategy, the government will increase the local supply from farmers to boost production for use in manufacturing and out-of-home consumption,” the DA said.

“It will also establish a database containing vital information such as volume of production and current buying price that may be accessed by stakeholders,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson