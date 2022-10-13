THE GLOBE group on Wednesday said it is ready to work with the government in “greening” the economy.

The group has “committed to participating in the Global Climate Action Fund in Seoul, South Korea,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The fund aims to form an alliance of various stakeholders in discovering and supporting global climate action technologies and ideas, it added.

According to the group, it has deployed more than 8,500 green network solutions such as fuel cell systems, direct current hybrid generators, free cooling systems, and lithium-ion batteries to achieve energy and resource efficiency in its cell sites.

“These solutions use cleaner fuel with lower emissions, consume less diesel fuel, and provide energy-efficient heat removal.”

Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer of the Globe group, said the company supports the government’s “call to steer the country towards a green economy.”

“We are ready to share our best practices and industry-leading systems and innovations to see this to fruition on a national scale.” — Arjay L. Balinbin