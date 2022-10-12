THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it is not reviewing Grab Philippines’ acquisition of motorcycle taxi firm Move It as it is a private transaction.

“No because it’s a private transaction,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines Economic Forum 2022.

“What we are looking into is how they can operate more safely and efficiently,” he added.

A group of motorcycle taxi drivers recently asked the House of Representatives to probe Grab Philippines’ acquisition of Move It, saying appropriate regulations should first be established for such a transaction.

“I don’t think it is,” Mr. Bautista told reporters when asked if the transaction was illegal.

Grab Philippines announced its acquisition of Move It in August, paving the way for its entry into motorcycle taxi operations. A company official has said the deal complied with existing rules.

“What the driver groups want is for the pilot study under the Department of Transportation that began three years ago with the purpose of drafting a law that governs the operation of motorcycle taxis be concluded first,” Arangkada Riders Alliance National Chairman Rod Cruz said during a recent dialogue with Manila Rep. Joel R. Chua.

Currently, only three motorcycle firms are allowed to operate and participate in the motorcycle taxi pilot program. These are Angkas, Joyride, and Move It.

“Grab, by acquiring Move It, does not become a fourth player,” Francis Juan, Move It chairman, said in a statement.

“Move It, since it has its own legal personality, owns its accreditation as a motorcycle taxi business and this accreditation stays with it regardless of who owns the company,” he also said. — Arjay L. Balinbin