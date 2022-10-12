METRO Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) bagged a coveted award at the 10th Finance for the Future Awards after going through a three-stage judging process and besting seven international listed companies.

The infrastructure investment company clinched the Finance for the Future Award for Embedding an Integrated Approach (Listed Companies) during an event held on Oct. 4.

“People, planet, and long-term impact are at the core of our work,” said MPIC Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan in a statement. “We view this as an obligation to future generations of Filipinos. We will never stop pursuing sustainable growth.”

The Finance for the Future Awards recognized organizations and individuals that support the integration of sustainability into financial decision-making. It is a partnership among Accounting for Sustainability, Deloitte, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Finalists numbering 33 from 13 countries were recognized at the awards ceremony, which was held in London with hybrid attendance by businesses around the world. MPIC participated and received the award online.

“At MPIC, we do sustainability as part of our overall stakeholder value creation, along with our purpose of improving the lives of the Filipinos and communities we serve,” said MPIC Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer June Cheryl A. Cabal-Revilla. “This recognition will inspire and push us all, not just to continue what we are doing, but to do much, much more.”

Created in 2012, the Finance for the Future Awards recognize leadership within the finance function to drive sustainable economies.

The category “Embedding an Integrated Approach (Listed Companies)” acknowledges publicly listed firms where sustainability is embedded in the overall strategy and decision-making processes, as well as finance teams that play a critical role in delivering this.

Winners of the category are said to not only embed sustainability into their overall strategy and decision-making process and consider it as the core of the organization’s activities but also generate tangible environmental or social benefits.

MPIC has holdings in Manila Electric Co., Maynilad Water Services, Inc., MetroPac Water Investments Corp., Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., Light Rail Manila Corp., and mWell PH.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

