ABS-CBN Corp. has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery, an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate, for the airing of its shows across Asia.

“In a new content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, ABS-CBN is bringing some of its lifestyle content to more audiences in Central and Southeast Asia,” the Philippine media company said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

“The programs are originally produced by Metro Channel, the cable TV counterpart of its premium lifestyle brand Metro, under ABS-CBN’s content subsidiary Creative Programs, Inc.,” ABS-CBN added.

Among the shows to be aired is “Beached,” which features beaches and island resorts in the Philippines and abroad. Its first season will be shown on Discovery Asia starting Oct. 27.

Lifestyle shows “The Crawl” and “Foodprints” will be aired starting Nov. 9 and Dec. 14, respectively.

According to the media company, its audiences in the Philippines may also watch such shows on the streaming platform discovery+, which is available on iOS and Android devices.

At the same time, ABS-CBN noted that it is selling over 50,000 hours of content in more than 50 international markets.

The company significantly reduced its attributable net loss for the second quarter to P39.11 million from P1.42 billion previously.

Total revenues for the quarter reached P4.83 billion, up 13.9% from P4.24 billion in the same period a year ago.

For the first six months, ABS-CBN saw its attributable net loss narrow to P1.42 billion from P3.37 billion.

The company generated revenues of P9.48 billion for the first half, up 16.2% from P8.16 billion previously. — Arjay L. Balinbin