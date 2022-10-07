MPT Mobility, the innovations arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Southbend Express Services, Inc. is rebranding as SAVVICE Corp. as it adds new services.

Southbend Express Services provides full-on operation and maintenance (O&M) service.

“Since its acquisition in 2019 by MPTC, SAVVICE Corp. has been providing outsourced O&M services mostly to the MVP Group of Companies,” MPT Mobility said in a statement.

“From there, it expanded its expertise into facilities maintenance, transportation driving services, anti-overloading vehicle program, incident response, technical and skilled manpower deployment, roadway systems products and services, traffic and auxiliary works on road network operations, and vehicle towing services,” it added.

SAVVICE President and General Manager Arnold S. Villados said top-tier companies are now looking for O&M services that meet their own standards.

MPTC Mobility announced recently that Southbend Express Services, Inc. would transition from an outsource manpower solution to a full-service solutions provider.

“SAVVICE is also gearing up for future partnerships and exclusive distributorships for a wide variety of products and services,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

MPT Mobility has eight active business units. These are Dibz, On-Us Solutions, Inc. (Byahe), Spot On, Easytrip Services Corp., MPT DriveHub, SAVVICE Corp., NLEX Drive and Dine, and Onehub.

The company aims to provide motorists with modern mobility solutions to improve their travel experience.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin