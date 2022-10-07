ISUZU Philippines Corp. (IPC) and Gencars, Inc. broke ground for the new location of Isuzu San Pablo in Laguna to meet surging market and service demand.

IPC said that the new location is along Km. 85 Maharlika Highway, Brgy. San Ignacio, San Pablo City, with a land area of 7,220 square meters. The dealership is currently located within the city center for over two decades.

“As their market and service demand continuously grow, Isuzu San Pablo decided to move to a more strategic location with bigger space for the expansion of their facility to accommodate more walk-in customers and to service more units,” IPC said in a recent statement.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 3, led by IPC President Noboru Murakami and Gencars President and Chief Executive Officer D. Edgard A. Cabangon.

The car manufacturer said that in its new land area, “the dealership will house a wider showroom area that can accommodate light commercial vehicle and truck display units and a spacious service center that can cater [to] the increasing demand for service in the area.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Cabangon said that the upgraded Isuzu San Pablo is part of the company’s efforts to deliver “top-notch customer service.”

“With this upgrade, we hope to give our clients the best experience every time they step into our dealership. Whether they are looking for their next vehicle or seeking services for their cars, we want them to be comfortable and feel cared for during their time here,” Mr. Cabangon said. — Revin Mikhael Ochave