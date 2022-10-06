PAVI Green Renewable Energy, Inc. said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with PMFTC, Inc. to install a 7-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop power system in a plant in Tanauan City, Batangas.

PAVI Green said that the solar project is expected to be completed in October next year, and is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 9,811.2 tons of carbon dioxide, which the company said is equivalent to offsetting carbon by planting 304,147 to 451,315 trees or 1,001,527 gallons of gasoline consumption.

The renewable energy company said that the project will meet the requirement of a 100-hectare manufacturing plant.

The project is part of PMFTC’s sustainability effort under its Zero Carbon Technology (ZCT) program.

The program aims to explore the use of alternative technological solutions including solar photovoltaics to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2025.

“We are confident that through our partnership we will be able to reach our carbon neutrality goals by 2025,” Nicolas Souvlakis, PMFTC manufacturing director, said in a media release.

Earlier this year, the Department of Energy awarded a 40.4-megawatt (MW) solar power plant project to PAVI Green. Upon the project’s implementation, it is expected to energize around 15,000 households.

The company is also working on the development of a 20-MW solar project in Bataan that is expected to be completed this year, a 26-MW scalable to 75-MW project in Camarines Norte, and a 50-MW scalable to 75-MW project in Naga City. — Ashley Erika O. Jose