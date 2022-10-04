GLOBE Telecom, Inc. on Monday said it expects its $150-million domestic submarine cable project, which now covers eight provinces, to be completed by April next year.

“The Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network is the longest domestic subsea cable project in the Philippines,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement.

The project, which started in July, “has landed in Lucena City, Boac in Marinduque, Calatrava in Romblon, Placer in Masbate, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Roxas City, and most recently, the tourist island of Siargao in Surigao del Norte,” the telco added.

The eight provinces and cities are among the 33 identified landing points of the cable network, which will have a total distance of 2,500 kilometers.

The project is being carried out by Globe, Eastern Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. (Eastern Communications) and InfiniVAN, Inc.

Eastern Communications, a broadband provider jointly owned by PLDT, Inc. and Globe, has said it targets to reach more customers by boosting its network resiliency in remote and disaster-prone areas.

“Despite disruptive weather events this wet season, our project has been touching down its landing points as planned, bringing reliable fiber connectivity to remote and underserved areas,” said Arlene Jallorina, vice-president for strategic infrastructure investments for Globe Business, Enterprise Group. — Arjay L. Balinbin