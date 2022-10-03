NINJA Van Philippines said it saw robust growth in parcel deliveries in the Philippines after it reached 100% service coverage, an official of the technology-enabled logistics company said.

“It is no secret that people are coming out again going to physical retail and buying goods straight from the store compared to pandemic where almost everything is online but definitely there is an upgrowth that we see in new markets and clients,” Ninja Van Philippines Chief Operating Officer Jose Alvin Perez told BusinessWorld on Friday.

So far in 2022, Ninja Van saw its digital Filipino customers increase by 8%, while the company processed two million parcels per day across its six markets in Southeast Asia. No specific figures were given for the Philippines alone.

Earlier this year, Ninja Van Philippines opened its 21,000-square meter fully automated hub in Cabuyao, Laguna, its largest in Southeast Asia. With fully integrated measurement and sortation systems, its receiving and outbound capacities were boosted by 300% and 400%, respectively.

Mr. Perez said that the company also plans to replicate its Cabuyao automated hub in other parts of the country.

“We’re going to load up this facility first [to] make it really fully utilized, get our bearings really highly efficient,” he said, adding that the move could take a “few years down the line.”

“These tech-driven innovations drive our mission to bring speedy deliveries and easy issue-resolution for our shippers, whose trust and partnership enabled us to grow in the last six years,” he added.

Mr. Perez said that Ninja Van is seeing more clients, which could help the company achieve the growth that it is projecting.

“A big chunk of the e-commerce activities still comes from China,” he said, describing it as a big manufacturing hub from where “a lot of parcels, items that we see online actually originate.”

“We see a lot of potential here, we see a lot of interesting volume coming in whether some of the Chinese businesses going here setting up shops or connecting with them straight from China,” Mr. Perez said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose