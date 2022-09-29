INFORMATION technology and business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) firm TDCX has recently opened a new site in Pavia, Iloilo as part of its expansion plans in the country.

“We have just expanded our footprint to Iloilo. We officially opened our site last month. We have a team of close to 100 people working in our (site) as of today. The sentiment is well received when we started going into the location,” TDCX Philippines Vice President for Business Strategy Eliza Acuña said during a media briefing in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday.

TDCX’s new Iloilo site is the company’s sixth in the Philippines. It is located at Robinsons Cybergate Iloilo Tower 1, and adds to the firm’s other locations in Metro Manila and Cebu. TDCX Philippines started its Manila office in 2014 and its Cebu office in 2019.

According to Ms. Acuña, the Philippines is a vital member of the IT-BPO firm’s network across the world.

“Our new office in Iloilo will supplement our Manila and Cebu operations and create more job opportunities locally,” she said.

“The Philippines is known for its outsourcing capabilities and is an important node in TDCX’s network. Their highly skilled workforce coupled with a hospitable culture make the country a hotspot for us to hire the talent we need to resolve increasingly complex customer issues,” she added.

On the company’s expansion prospects, Ms. Acuña said that TDCX looks at the demand and the requirements of its customers.

“We typically would go by the demand. We’re seeing the trends in the requirements of our existing clients and even with the new clients that are looking for the type of service that we are able to provide,” Ms. Acuña said.

“As economies around the world recover from the effects of the pandemic and grapple with the current economic uncertainties, we are seeing increased demand for outsourced customer experience services. This is due, in part, to our ability to deliver superior customer experiences and to drive sales quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively for our clients,” she added.

TDCX currently employs over 17,000 employees and has presence in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. The company’s headquarters is in Singapore. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave