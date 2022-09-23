EASTERN Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. said its $150-million (about P8.7 billion) submarine cable project will help it reach more customers in the rural parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The company, also known as Eastern Communications, undertakes the project in partnership with telecommunications companies Globe Telecom, Inc. and InfiniVAN, Inc.

Eastern Communications, through Cable Infinity ship operated by Kokusai Cable Ship Co., arrived in the municipality of Dapa, Siargao, on Sept. 22 for its cable laying project under the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network project, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Over the next nine months, the submarine project will be expanded to include other islands in Visayas and Mindanao, it added.

The company targets to reach more customers by boosting its network resiliency in remote and disaster-prone areas.

It recently rolled out its cable-laying project in Zambales with its project partners which ferried a total cable distance of about 2,500 kilometers.

In April, the company announced its footprint expansion in the provinces of Negros and Bicol.

The telecommunications company has earmarked P3 billion for its nationwide expansion this year.

In 2021, the company allotted P2.8 billion for its expansion plans. It was able to complete the rollout of its services in Tuguegarao, Batangas, Lucena, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao City last year.

Eastern Communications is a broadband provider jointly owned by PLDT, Inc. and Globe.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin