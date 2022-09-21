PLDT, Inc. said it now has a digital support solution that allows customers to report service issues without having to call the hotline, queue in physical stores, or await a response on social media.

This is “in line with our commitment to enhancing our customer experience,” the company said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

PLDT’s home business added more than 401,000 net fiber subscribers in the first half of the year, increasing the overall number of fixed broadband subscribers to 3.2 million.

“With just a few clicks, customers can easily inquire about their bills, request for after-sales support, file complaints, or report service issues through this easy-to-understand feature of PLDT Home’s Support website,” the company said.

Customers also receive a confirmation e-mail and regular status updates.

The goal is to provide customers with “faster, easier, and more convenient ways to get help for their concerns,” according to the company.

“This is part of our commitment to elevate the quality of service that we deliver to our customers through technology and innovation,” it added.

Customers may visit https://pldthome.com/support for their concerns.

PLDT said home broadband use remained robust in the first half of the year with customers sustaining the hybrid model of work and study-from-home setups.

“Fiber-only service revenues grew 62% or P8.9 billion to P23.2 billion for the first half of 2022, driving total home service revenues to P28.1 billion, up 24% or P5.4 billion year on year for the first half of the year,” the company said in a statement.

Fiber-only revenues accounted for 82% of total home revenues, up from 63% a year earlier.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin