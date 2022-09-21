LISTED fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. said it has crafted a human rights policy aimed at protecting and upholding the rights of its customers and stakeholders.

“We recognize our role as an enterprise by taking steps to make sure that Converge is not complicit in any form of human rights violations, where everyone is treated based on the principles of fairness, dignity, and respect,” Converge Chief Executive and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy said in an e-mailed statement.

The policy touches on specific human rights topics relevant to an internet service provider, such as freedom of expression, access to information, data privacy, online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, and conflict minerals.

The company said its human rights policy draws on the United Nations Guiding Principles of Business and Human Rights.

The policy outlines how the company will fulfill its responsibility to respect internationally recognized human rights as expressed in the International Bill of Human Rights and the Declaration of Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work of the International Labor Organization.

“Converge endeavors to fulfill its commitment to promote, respect, and support human rights in the operations and activities of the company, including its subsidiaries and affiliates,” the company said.

Converge’s policy covers guidelines on protecting the rights of customers, employees as well as those of its business partners, and communities where it operates.

The policy also includes monitoring and reporting procedures to make sure that the provisions are implemented within the company.

“We are pursuing other critical initiatives to contribute to AmBisyon Natin 2040 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Benjamin B. Azada, Converge chief strategy officer. — Arjay L. Balinbin