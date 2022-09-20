ACCENTURE Philippines has recently opened a new facility for its Japanese clients as part of expanding the company’s services offering amid surging market demand.

In a statement on Monday, the firm said the facility called “Japan Zone” features cloud-first solutions, artificial intelligence and blockchain, intelligent platforms, and systems and operations expertise in finance and accounting, talent and human resources, and customer services.

“The initiative aims to bolster the company’s integrated business services offering and reaffirm its commitment to develop and upskill talent as well as provide diverse, high-value work and career growth opportunities in the country’s Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector,” Accenture Philippines said.

According to Accenture Philippines, the solutions help enable Japanese clients to optimize costs and maximize their efficiencies to boost growth and expansion.

“Building our capabilities to address specific demands of our Japan client portfolio supports our vision to provide integrated business services and solutions offering from the Philippines. Backed by our strong technology and operations expertise and deep, cross-industry experience,” Accenture Philippines Country Managing Director Lito T. Tayag said.

“Accenture in the Philippines is in a unique position to address complex problems of businesses today. As we bolster the services we provide to our clients in Japan and around the world, we are also able to create diverse roles and rewarding career opportunities for our exceptional pool of talent in the Philippine IT-BPM industry,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave