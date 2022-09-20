PETRON Corp. has started offering a 170-gram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refillable small cylinder in Cebu, the oil company announced on Monday.

“Our new Fiesta Gas 170-gram in refillable cylinders allows the vast majority of Filipino consumers to get their hands on a quality yet affordable LPG product from a brand they can trust,” said Virgilio V. Centeno, vice-president for industrial sales of Petron, in a press release.

Petron said that its small LPG cylinder is in line with the government’s efforts to discourage the use of illegally refilled butane canisters.

Mr. Centeno said Petron is aiming to expand its efforts in the Visayas and Mindanao, which have reported cases of single-use butane canisters illegally refilled with LPG.

“The Department of Energy (DoE) strongly advises against this kind of product which is prone to leaks and can trigger accidental combustion, potentially harming users. Cebu, in particular, has recorded an alarming number of fire incidents resulting from the backyard or illegal refilling of butane canisters,” the listed company said.

Meanwhile, Rino E. Abad, director of the DoE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, said that the department would also intensify its efforts against illegal refillers to ensure the safety of consumers.

“We appeal to the public to stop using illegally refilled butane canisters and prioritize their safety. As we’ve reiterated in the past, these do not comply with the Department of Trade and Industry or Bureau of Fire Protection standards on safety and quality, making them extremely dangerous,’ Mr. Abad said.

Republic Act No. 11592 or the LPG Industry Regulation Act calls for an LPG cylinder improvement program to ensure the quality of cylinders in circulation and to strengthen consumer protection. The law also regulates the domestic LPG industry to ensure consumer protection against malpractices.

“As with any LPG product, safety should always be the main consideration. Small refillable LPG cylinders warrant stringent safety standards, and the only way this can be guaranteed is if a product is legally refilled and purchased from legitimate sellers,” Mr. Centeno said.

Petron said the Fiesta Gas refillable cylinder is available in Cebu through Petron’s network of LPG dealer stores and service stations.

On Monday, shares in Petron closed unchanged at P2.85 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose