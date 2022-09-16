KIA PHILIPPINES launched a new electric vehicle (EV) offering in the country as part of the car brand’s sustainability efforts and product expansion.

Emmanuel A. Aligada, Kia Philippines president, said during the first day of the 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) in Pasay City on Thursday that the company is now participating in the domestic EV market with its EV6 all-electric crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The new EV6 will be priced at less than P4 million inclusive of a portable charger and will be available by the first quarter of 2023, he said.

“The EV6 GT-Line offers a fully electric, zero-emission powertrain configuration with a long-range 77.4 kilowatt-hour (kWh) high-voltage battery pack. The EV6 also offers 800-volt charging capabilities, without the need for additional components or adapters,” he added.

Mr. Aligada said that the new EV6 features a 77.4-kWh battery pack accompanied by a 168-kW electric motor, which translates to a driving range of over 500 kilometers.

“Today, we begin our deliberate participation in the EV market as we move into the inflection point. Our event now is not simply another model introduction but also signifies Kia’s commitment to realizing our social responsibility through our 3S activities — sustainable mobility, sustainable energy, and sustainable planet,” he said.

“Sustainability is a future not just for Kia as the Ayala group has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is a guideline Kia believes in and is a focal point in our business. Sustainability is our move to protect the greatest source of inspiration, nature,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kia Philippines said that over 20 EV charging stations will be launched across seven cities in Luzon in the coming weeks.

“Charging options of the EV6 in the Philippines are as follows: through the Kia In Cable Control Box (ICCB) charger that comes with the vehicle; a home wall-mounted charger that can be purchased and installed by our affiliate, Greenstrum; and the growing number of malls and establishments that offer EV charging stations with Type 2/Combined Charging System 2 protocol,” Kia Philippines said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave