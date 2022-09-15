ONLINE job platform JobStreet Philippines has partnered with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to conduct a nationwide government career fair from Sept. 19 to 23 to help boost local employment.

According to JobStreet, over 20,000 government jobs on its platform and on the online career fair are available for interested individuals, including fresh graduates.

Of the total, JobStreet and CSC will be offering 2,000 jobs on the government online career fair platform and about 20,000 jobs on the JobStreet Philippines platform.

Among the available jobs are guidance counselor, administrative aide, revenue officer, engineer, planning officer, medical officer, and nurse.

“For two years since the pandemic, JobStreet and the CSC have successfully helped Filipinos find government jobs through online channels. With this year’s online career fair, we hope we’ll be able to empower more candidates with future-ready opportunities,” JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip A. Gioca said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 2022 version of the career fair is in its third year and coincides with the 122nd anniversary of CSC.

Some of the participating government agencies are the Department of Health, Department of Environment and Natural Resource, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Commission on Elections, Development Bank of the Philippines, and Energy Regulatory Commission.

Meanwhile, JobStreet Philippines Head of Marketing Kim Viray said that younger Filipinos have to be supported in having access to job opportunities.

“While digital tools and innovation can help continue education and upskilling and is an advantage for the youth, there’s much more that is needed to be done for our country to catch up when it comes to internet access, speed, and affordability,” Mr. Viray said.

This is after JobStreet sees stiff competition awaiting fresh graduates as more Filipinos are searching for jobs that fit their lifestyle and reference and the returning experienced and migrant workers.

“Young jobseekers in the Philippines face multiple labor market risks such as severe disruptions in education and training, low earnings, limited employment prospects, and magnified job search constraints— all on top of the need for digital tools and devices among employees to secure job opportunities,” the online job platform said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave