LOGISTICS firm Ninja Van Philippines has launched a new hub in Novaliches, Quezon City to improve its delivery capabilities in the northern part of Metro Manila and in Central and North Luzon.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said its 5,045-square meter Novaliches hub can process more than 50,000 parcels daily and features two newly constructed warehouses.

The new hub had its soft opening on Sept. 12.

“The growth of e-commerce in recent years, accelerated by the pandemic, now requires third-party logistics providers to stay ahead of shippers and shoppers’ changing demands,” Ninja Van Philippines Chief Operating Officer Vin Perez said.

“The launch of our new Novaliches hub is a testament to Ninja Van’s ethos of ‘todo hustle, no hassle’ amid the changing e-commerce landscape in the Philippines. As we begin to mark our sixth year in the Philippines, Ninja Van continues to strive for operational excellence by strengthening the core delivery business, improving delivery speed, and developing more value-added services,” he added.

According to Ninja Van, the hub is expected to create 190 jobs to address its operational requirements and is equipped with a conveyor belt that can automatically measure parcel dimensions.

“The entire compound also features a fire protection system, an improved lighting system, a security center, and insulated roofs for the safety of both employees and parcels that will be housed in the facility,” it said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave