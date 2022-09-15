BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Wednesday that flights to and from Singapore will be transferred to Terminal 4 of Changi Airport starting Sept. 20.

Currently, CEB uses Changi Airport’s Terminal 1.

With the changes, CEB said that all succeeding flights arriving and departing Singapore will be accommodated at Terminal 4. Flights 5J 803 (Manila to Singapore), and 5J 547 (Cebu to Singapore) on Sept. 19 will arrive at Terminal 4.

While passengers of CEB flights 5J 804 and 5J 814 (Singapore to Manila) and 5J 548 (Singapore to Cebu) on Sept. 20, should check in at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4.

In addition, the carrier advised its passengers to be at the Changi Airport at least three hours ahead of their scheduled time of departure.

Meanwhile, it reminded its passengers to register for “one health pass” or the online platform for people visiting the Philippines.

“Save the unique transaction number once registration is complete. Use this number to fill up the electronic Health Declaration Certificate (e-HDC) on the same link and save a printed/digital copy of the QR code at the end of the form,” CEB said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose