PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. is set to open a Belmont Hotel inside its 30-hectare Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, by the fourth quarter (Q4), a company official said on Wednesday.

“Belmont Hotel Mactan will be our third Belmont Hotel property in the country,” Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Managing Director Cleofe C. Albiso said in a statement.

According to the company, this will be the 12th hotel property of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

The property is about 15 minutes away from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, she noted.

The company hopes to offer a “unique opportunity” for families and travelers visiting Cebu for either business or pleasure.

The hotel will have 20 floors and 550 rooms composed of a mix of twin suites, queen suites, junior suites, executive suites, and specially-abled suites.

“All rooms will be fully equipped with essential amenities, in-room electronic safety box, wall-mounted TV, tea and coffee-making facilities, a minibar, and wireless Internet connection,” the company said.

It is located adjacent to the Savoy Hotel Mactan along Newtown Boulevard, within a few minute-walk from Mactan Newtown Beach and the soon-to-rise Mactan Newtown Beach Walk Mall.

“Once opened, we will be the largest hotel operator in the whole of Cebu Province in terms of the number of hotel keys,” Ms. Albiso added.

Belmont Hotel intends to offer an opening room rate of P3,800 per night, which will be inclusive of breakfast for two and access to its facilities.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts currently has 11 hotel properties under six homegrown brands with around 4,000 hotel keys. These are Richmonde Hotel in Ortigas, Eastwood City, and Iloilo; Belmont Hotels in Newport City and Boracay; Savoy Hotels in Newport City, Boracay, Cebu; Twin Lakes Hotel in Tagaytay; Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila; and Kingsford Hotel in Parañaque City.

Megaworld has 28 master-planned integrated urban townships, integrated lifestyle communities, and lifestyle estates across the country.

In the first half, Megaworld’s attributable net income rose to P5.88 billion, a 17.5% increase from last year’s P5.01 billion.

The company’s topline climbed by 22.6% to P27.45 billion in the semester, from the P22.4 billion in the same period a year ago in which hotel segments contributed P1.08 billion. — Justine Irish D. Tabile