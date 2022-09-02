THE International Association of Business Communicators Philippines (IABC PH) has launched the Triple ‘P’ Awards to highlight the importance of communications in achieving sustainability in the environment, social, and governance (ESG) spheres.

The accolade, which was introduced during the association’s general members’ meeting on Aug. 22, is in collaboration with its technical partner, Deloitte Philippines.

“Our role as communicators entails sharing the stories worth telling, particularly to spark conversation on topics that impact the world,” said Melody M. del Rosario, an IABC PH trustee and chair of the ESG committee.

“How companies embrace and embody ESG and sustainability are stories that need to be heard, and we designed the Triple ‘P’ awards to be the ideal avenue for that,” she added in spearheading the awards.

The awards, which aim to benchmark sustainability and ESG communication, are the first ESG awards across all IABC chapters around the world.

As a launching point, IABC PH used the same platform to gather experts to give its members and other attendees a holistic approach to embracing this new frontier.

Chaye A. Cabal-Revilla, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) chief finance, risk, and sustainability officer, discussed why ESG matters, not only for compliance but also to create a pervasive and positive impact on the planet and the people.

She also shared MPIC’s best practices as a leading catalyst for sustainability in the country.

IABC PH President Belle Tiongco said: “These awards are simply part of our contribution to underlining how integral ESG is to our ever-changing world. We at IABC PH intend to make it an overall immersion by also providing everyone with the chance to keep broadening their knowledge on the subject.”

Formulated with Deloitte’s assistance, the award categories will cover specific topics under three main pillars: environment, social, and governance.