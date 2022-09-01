MPT Mobility, the innovation arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), announced on Wednesday that a rest stop along North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) intended for comfort and convenience of motorists and the adjacent communities will be expanded to accommodate more brands.

“NLEX Drive and Dine expansion includes the planned construction of five new buildings and a multi-level parking,” MPT Mobility said in an e-mailed statement.

The facility is located at the last stop before heading to Skyway or Mindanao Avenue Smart Connect.

“NLEX Drive and Dine is the top motorist toll service facility along NLEX with an average daily foot traffic count of over 23,000, as well as an average daily vehicle count of over 7,000 on regular days and over 10,000 during peak seasons,” MPT Mobility noted.

The company seeks to partner with brands that are looking to increase their awareness and presence along the expressway.

USDS, a branded outlet store for shoes, clothes, and home improvements, is targeting to open at NLEX Drive and Dine in October, according to the company.

One of the buildings is currently occupied by Nike, Levi’s, Oregon Premium Outlet Center, Casio, and A+ Premium Tech Dept.

“More than being the leading rest stop, NLEX Drive and Dine has become the go-to destination for comfort and convenience of NLEX motorists and the adjacent communities,” said Rodrigo E. Franco, MPT Mobility president and MPTC chief executive officer.

“This has led to an increase in visitors and demand for more food, shopping, and recreational options. So, we must grow and answer this need,” he added.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin