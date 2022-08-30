CENTURY Pacific Food, Inc. is planning to add solar facilities in its other manufacturing plants after it has completed the commissioning of a 5.2-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) facility last year.

“Yes, we are looking for opportunities to go solar or use renewable sources in other manufacturing plants,” Dappy Tecson of Century Pacific’s investor relations team told Businessworld through e-mail on Aug. 25.

Ms. Tecson said that Century Pacific’s solar facility supplies up to 15% of the company’s power requirements in its tuna and coconut manufacturing hubs in General Santos City.

According to the company’s website, the commissioning of the solar PV plant was completed in June 2021. Previously, the company used clean energy sourced from a hydroelectric power plant through the grid.

In terms of carbon footprint reduction, Ms. Tecson noted that the solar PV plant has helped the company in reducing its carbon footprint by 10% in 2021. She said: “apart from solar, our coconut division is also targeting to be carbon neutral by 2028.”

In Century Pacific’s disclosure on Aug. 22, the company said that it aims to minimize its ecological impact via its commitment to plastic neutrality.

Ms. Tecson said that Century Pacific will also explore other strategies as part of its sustainability commitment such as turning waste into energy, which she said will lessen the firm’s coal usage.

In the second quarter, Century Pacific’s attributable net income increased by 7.7% to P1.54 billion from P1.43 billion in the same period last year. Year to date, the company’s net profit increased by 8.5% to P2.95 billion from P2.72 billion in 2021. — Ashley Erika O. Jose