THE GOKONGWEI family has launched a master brand for the Gokongwei Group to represent all the companies under its diversified business portfolio, including some of the country’s largest entities.

Lance Y. Gokongwei, who heads the group, said the family name carries with it the legacy of his father — the group’s founder John L. Gokongwei, Jr., and the industrialist’s brothers Henry, Johnson, and James

“[It is] a legacy of integrity and reliability, and one which my siblings, cousins and I in the third generation have been working very hard to live up to. It is our fervent hope that this legacy will live on to succeeding generations of the Gokongwei family, so that we can continue to make lives better and … yes to make our forefathers proud,” he said.

The master brand was launched during the 30th Anniversary event of the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation last week. It is said to embody the group’s commitment to carry on its founder’s legacy of disruptive business innovations and building businesses that improve lives and provide better choices. It also highlights the scale, culture, and integration of the Gokongwei group of companies.

“It is represented by a timeless wordmark in dark blue and green to symbolize the trustworthiness of blue and the growth of green. The tip of an arrow is incorporated in the first G to represent trajectory and forward-thinking,” the group said in a media release.

Among the companies under the umbrella brand name is JG Summit Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most diversified Filipino conglomerates, and its subsidiaries: Universal Robina Corp.; Cebu Air, Inc., which operates Cebu Pacific; Robinsons Land Corp.; Robinsons Bank Corp.; JG Summit Olefins Corp.; Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.; and Summit Publishing Co., Inc. or Summit Media.

Established in 1992, the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation has for the past three decades “equipped learners with the tools they need to grow and develop as well-rounded members of the community. It has also provided the content and technology teachers and other stakeholders need to develop their skills as educators.”

The foundation has also focused on lifting educators’ professional development to meet learning needs through projects such as the TeachSTEM Scholarship program, a partnership with the University of the Philippines National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education Development for the KaSaMa Teachers Community.

Another initiative is Project Future, which is an educators’ development program developed in partnership with IDEO, a global design-thinking consultancy firm.

This year alone, the foundation’s projects have 913 scholars, learners, and educators from various programs, such as Iskolar ni Juan, GBF Nex Gen Scholarship for Excellence, GBF Gokongwei Group STEM Scholarship for Excellence, and STEM Agri Scholarship for Excellence. It has 1,841 lifetime scholars to date.