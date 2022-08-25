THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) is stepping up its goal of encouraging more companies to list on the stock exchange through a virtual event that will gather business owners who would like to know more about the initial public offering (IPO) process.

The PSE’s 2022 edition of the event, Road to IPO, will feature a variety of topics and key strategic considerations related to IPOs and will happen on Sept. 15.

“The road to being a publicly listed company involves several parties. Through this event, we hope to give participants much-needed insights about going public from heads of listed companies and connect them with seasoned IPO advisors that can guide them in their IPO journey,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon said in a press release on Wednesday.

Company officials who will share their experiences on IPO listing include DMCI Holdings, Inc. Founding Director, Chief Finance Officer and Executive Vice-President Herbert M. Consunji, GT Capital Holdings, Inc. Chairman Francisco C. Sebastian, and JG Summit Holdings, Inc. President and CEO Lance Y. Gokongwei.

Meanwhile, Mr. Monzon together with BDO Capital & Investment Corp. President Eduardo V. Francisco and BPI Asset Management and Trust Corp. President and CEO Maria Theresa D. Marcial will be giving their outlook on the IPO market.

The event will also host an IPO readiness session that will have Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & De Los Angeles, Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines, and Sycip Gorres Velayo & Co. as panelists.

PSE Listing Engagement and Assistance Program (LEAP) partners will have virtual booths where participants can schedule online consultations and meetings.

LEAP will be featuring: BDO Capital, BPI Capital, China Bank Capital Corp., First Metro Investment Corp., Investment & Capital Corp. of the Philippines, PNB Capital and Investment Corp., RCBC Capital Corp., SB Capital Investment Corp. and Unicapital, Inc.

“We have had a robust IPO since last year. With more companies inquiring how they can tap the equities market for capital to fund their expansion, we deemed it was essential to offer a more comprehensive Road to IPO program,” Mr. Monzon said.

PSE’s Road to IPO is in partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Trade and Industry. — Justine Irish D. Tabile