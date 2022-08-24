CAR manufacturer Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) has expanded the fleet of logistics firm J&T Express, Inc. under a partnership agreement and the former’s national fleet program.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPC said that it signed the agreement with J&T Express and Gencars, Inc. (Isuzu Makati) on Aug. 12 to expand the vehicle fleet of the logistics firm.

“On top of more than 400 units of Isuzu trucks, J&T Express has purchased hundreds of NQR & FVR trucks from Isuzu Makati, one of IPC’s most established authorized dealers, as new additions to their growing fleet of vehicles,” the car manufacturer said.

The agreement signing was led by J&T Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dean Ding, Gencars CEO Edgard Cabangon, and IPC President Noboru Murakami.

“The partnership with J&T Express was made possible by Gencars who has been IPC’s long-time partner in providing customer satisfaction to clients. The signing of this partnership agreement signifies IPC and Gencars commitment to provide efficient solutions to J&T Express’ sales and aftersales needs,” the company added.

Mr. Murakami assured J&T Express that under IPC’s national fleet program, the service requirements of the logistics firm will be attended by authorized Isuzu dealers nationwide.

The national fleet program seeks to provide support to vehicle maintenance for fleet customers.

“As one of the fast-growing logistics companies in the country, J&T Express continuously expand their logistics services nationwide, providing fast and convenient delivery services to Filipinos. And choosing Isuzu products which can traverse various road conditions and terrains in the Philippines complements J&T Express’ goal to reach and serve even the most remote areas in the country,” IPC said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave