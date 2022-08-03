CHEVRON Philippines Inc. has signed a deal with Aboitiz Power Corp. to supply diesel fuel to the latter’s nine power generation plants.

In a media release on Tuesday, Chevron Philippines Country Chairman Billy Liu said the two companies “share the same advocacy of providing affordable, reliable, and safe energy.”

“Our number one goal now is to keep [AboitizPower’s] equipment running and electricity flowing at their thermal plants so they can continue to provide for the energy needs of the nation,” he said.

Ronaldo S. Ramos, president and chief operating officer of AboitizPower’s oil business unit, said: “With Chevron Philippines as our provider of quality fuel, we look forward to operational efficiency and worry-free operations so that we can keep supplying much-needed power to keep the lights on in many Filipino households.”

Emmanuel Lopez, senior vice president of AboitizPower’s coal business unit, said that the company trusts the reliable service of the oil firm as it previously supplied the diesel and gasoline requirement to start up Therma Visayas, Inc. in Cebu after Typhoon Odette hit the Philippines in December last year.

“It showed how dedicated and efficient they are in providing service, even during a disaster,” he said.

AboitizPower, which has a total capacity of 3,962 megawatts, is engaged in power distribution, generation, and retail electricity services.

Chevron Philippines markets the Caltex brand of fuels and lubricants. — Ashley Erika O. Jose