THE Philippines trails neighboring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region in terms of car production during the first six months of the year, according to the ASEAN Automotive Federation (AAF).

Latest AAF data uploaded on its website showed that the country’s motor vehicle production for the January-June period dropped 2.9% to 40,334 units from 41,527 units logged in the same period last year.

In contrast, other ASEAN countries posted production growth for the first half of the year such as Myanmar (187.1%), Malaysia, (31.8%), Vietnam (28.3%), Indonesia (28%), and Thailand (7.9%).

In June alone, the Philippines recorded a higher vehicle production volume — up by 6.2% year on year to 8,506 units.

In terms of sales, AAF data showed that Philippine car sales from January to June rose 16.7% to 154,874 from 132,767 units sold in the same period last year.

ASEAN countries that posted increased vehicle sales in the first half of 2022 include Vietnam (34.1%), Malaysia (33%), Thailand (22.6%), and Indonesia (20.8%).

Countries that had lower sales were Singapore (-34.2%) and Myanmar (-8.3%).

For the month of June, AAF data showed that Philippine vehicle sales rose 26.8% to 28,601 units from 22,550 units sold in the same month last year.

“The automotive industry recovery is progressing as new motor vehicles sales reached an upward growth trajectory in June driven by the pent-up demand from consumers amid the less-than-ideal economic conditions recorded in the same period,” Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) President Rommel R. Gutierrez said in a previous statement.

“The industry is optimistic of sustaining motor vehicle sales in its current pre-pandemic trendline in the coming months, albeit challenging amid the ongoing headwinds to the economic recovery, which continue to affect consumer confidence and overall employment,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAF data showed that Philippine motorcycle and scooter production in the first half of 2022 dropped 4.2% year on year to 431,524 units from 450,524 units last year.

Thailand also had lower motorcycle and scooter output, down 7%, while Malaysia posted a 21.2% increase.

In terms of sales, AAF data revealed that the Philippine motorcycles and scooters sales in the first six months of 2022 rose 6.1% to 763,117 units, from 719,234 units sold in the same period last year.

Other ASEAN countries also sold more motorcycles and scooters during the January-to-June period. Malaysia posted 19.7% growth, Singapore had a 4.6% increase, and Thailand recorded a 3.9% improvement.

In March, CAMPI announced that it is targeting to reach 336,000 units sold in 2022, which is a 17% improvement from the 268,488 units sold in 2021. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave