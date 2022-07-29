FILIPINO-OWNED telco solutions distributor Gur Lavi Corp. (GLC) announced a partnership with China Mobile International Ltd. (CMI) on Thursday, hoping to tap into the latter’s market base in the Philippines, including cable operators.

The two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize their partnership, GLC officials announced during a briefing.

GLC is the company behind TeLavi Cloud, an all-in communication platform introduced amid the pandemic. It provides cloud telephony solutions, team messaging, videoconferencing, and call center solutions to enterprise and residential customers.

The goal is to provide businesses with “powerful yet affordable and customizable” communication solutions.

“CMI is our first key partner in the Philippines for TeLavi this year. We see the big potential to engage with them because of their rich relationship with the cable operators nationwide,” GLC President and Chief Executive Officer Erwin Co said.

“This is not to mention their rich telco portfolio where we can attach not only TeLavi but our very own solution offerings as well,” he added.

The company also sees the partnership as a start of a “fruitful and long-term business relationship.”

It said there are ongoing projects that are expected to be finished this year.

“The collaboration is seen to benefit CMI as they go to the market faster while GLC expands its reach to CMIs customer base in an accelerated pace as well,” the company noted.

“One of the highlights of the partnership is to make CMIs offering to their market stickier via TeLavi Cloud, Voice, Business Direct and Home.”

GLC expects to break into the international market soon. It said it has already laid the groundwork, set up infrastructures, and connected to service providers and customers globally. — Arjay L. Balinbin