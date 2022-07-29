LISTED township developer Megaworld Corp. launched its third residential condominium project in San Fernando, Pampanga which it expects to generate P2.8 billion in sales.

The 15-story project, Montrose Parkview, has 293 units and is situated inside Megaworld’s 35.6-hectare Capital Town.

“This new condo tower caters to the next generation of Kapampangans who are looking for a more progressive lifestyle,” said Eugene Em Lozano, first vice-president for sales and marketing of Megaworld Pampanga, in a press release on Thursday.

“We envision this to appeal to well-traveled individuals who wish to stay in their hometown, but at the same time, aspire for a lifestyle they’ve experienced in other progressive cities,” Mr. Lozano added.

Montrose Parkview will have 14 unit types with sizes varying from 35 square meters (sq.m.) up to 169 sq.m. Each unit will have a wireless smart home system and devices with a Wi-Fi router.

Unit types may be a studio, one-bedroom suite, executive one-bedroom suite, one-bedroom garden suite, two-bedroom garden suite, three-bedroom garden suite, one-bedroom penthouse suite, two-bedroom penthouse suite, and three-bedroom penthouse suite.

“Garden and Penthouse Suites are in loft-type layouts with either its own lanai or balcony,” the company said.

The European-inspired project will be facing a plaza with its own line of dining and retail stores located beside the Capital Mall and the upcoming business process outsourcing office towers.

“Its location is the most prime in the entire township because it is right [in] the middle of everything. The town plaza fronting this residential development is envisioned to be a picturesque and bustling spot for tourists and local visitors,” Mr. Lozano said.

Montrose Parkview will have amenities that include an adult and children’s pool with its own pool lounge, gazebo, outdoor seating areas, path walk, fitness center with boxing and yoga rooms, game room, daycare center, and a function room.

The residential condominium is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

On the stock market on Thursday, Megaworld’s shares ended higher by P0.05 or 2.22% to P2.30 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile