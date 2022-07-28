SUNLAND Development Corp. (SDC) is constructing a 200-room Red Hotel in Cebu as it banks on the city’s economic expansion.

“[Cebu’s] impressive economic growth has been carried by the rapid expansion of businesses in different industries which led SDC to its decision,” the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The company said that the urban center of Metro Cebu is the largest metropolitan hub outside Metro Manila, making it the center and economic hub of the province of Cebu and the Central Visayas region.

The groundbreaking event happened on July 25, marking the construction of the new hotel located in Lot 2-3 Block 23 N. Escario St., Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The project, the third Red Hotel in the country, will house 200 rooms, a pool, and a restaurant, which the company deems to be worthy of its four-star status.

“In the past, we have penetrated Metro Manila by building two Red Hotel branches in key destinations particularly, Cubao and Pasay. Now, we’re bringing 4-star hotel accommodation here in the Queen City of the South, to provide a one-of-a-kind hotel experience to all Cebuanos,” said Simon Tan, the group’s chief operating officer.

To date, Sunland has nearly 183,240 square meters of property space and roughly 3,822 rooms available in Luzon.

The company aims to build 2,000 more rooms within the next two years and to broaden its accommodation services to Coron, Davao, and Tagaytay within the next three years. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile