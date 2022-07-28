SOLAIRE Resort & Casino has topped off its second property located in Vertis North, Quezon City which will cater to the luxury integrated resort’s market in the northern and eastern parts of Metro Manila.

Solaire Resort North had its topping-off event on July 25, making it the latest addition to the Solaire brand of Bloomberry Resorts Corp.

“Solaire Resort North is Quezon City’s first 5-star destination built to promote the city’s tourism sector and local economy,” the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bloomberry’s flagship property, Solaire Resort & Casino, is in the government-sponsored economic development zone known as Entertainment City in Parañaque City.

The second property is expected to offer a hotel, gaming, restaurants and bars, meeting facilities, and retail spaces like the pioneer development.

The project is in partnership with DMCI Holdings, Inc., Prime Metro BMD Corp., Arcadis Philippines, Inc., Habitus Design Group, Sy2 and Associates, Inc., Casas and Architects, Inc., and Forsspac (MBR) Corp.

Bloomberry develops destination resorts featuring premium accommodations, gaming and entertainment, and world-class restaurants and other amenities. Its subsidiaries own and operate the Solaire Resort & Casino in the Philippines and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Korea.

Solaire Resort & Casino is a $1.2-billion integrated destination resort on an 8.3-hectare site in Manila and the first to open in Entertainment City.

It currently operates two distinctive towers, the Bay Tower and the Sky Tower with 800 rooms, suites, and bayside villas and a two-level gaming space spanning 30,200 square meters in Entertainment City that accommodates 200 electronic table games.

On the stock market on Wednesday, Bloomberry shares ended lower by 12 centavos or 2.01% to P5.84 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile