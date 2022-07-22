SEMIRARA Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) bagged four awards during the 12th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards of Hong Kong-based Alpha Southeast Asia magazine.

The integrated energy firm came out as one of the eight best-managed companies in the Philippines based on a poll of more than 500 investors and analysts across Southeast Asia, United States, and Europe.

SMPC placed third for having the Most Organized Investor Relations, and Most Consistent Dividend Policy, while taking second place as Best Senior Management Investor Relations Support.

It is also the sole winner for Most Improved Investor Relations.

“We thank all those who voted for our company. These awards reflect and reaffirm our strong commitment to the investment community and investing public,” said SMPC President and Chief Operating Officer Maria Cristina C. Gotianun.

The poll was participated in by fund managers with investment interests in Southeast Asia, large institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, funds of hedge funds, private banks, equity, and fixed income brokers as well as buy and sell-side analysts.

Alpha Southeast Asia, a monthly magazine, said 43 publicly listed companies from across the region were ranked this year for their best practices on corporate governance, investor relations, disclosure, transparency, financial management, integrated reporting, corporate social responsibility, and dividend policy.

The magazine caters to institutional investors, and asset and fund management companies in Hong Kong, Singapore, other parts of Asia, US, Europe, and the Middle East.